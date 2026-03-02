As previously promised, the iQOO 15R is now available in Malaysia. Though the newly released device serves as the budget variant of the previously released iQOO 15, the vivo sub-brand still boasts that it features flagship performance and design.

The phone comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 nits peak brightness. iQOO claims that the handset has a Hardware-Level Game Eye Protection that can help “reduce visual fatigue during long sessions”.

Inside, the iQOO 15R packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset also features the Supercomputing Chip Q2 and the Monster HyperCore Engine. iQOO boasts that the former gives the phone PC-grade 1.5K Super Resolution and native-level 144fps, while the latter increases the device’s responsiveness and stability during intensive gaming or the like.

Powering it all is a 7,600mAh silicon anode battery that supports 100W FlashCharge. Per the press release, the device can enable advanced bypass charging that powers the system directly during high-load charging scenarios. iQOO claims that this process reduces heat buildup, helps maintain performance, and increases battery longevity. On the topic of heat management, the iQOO 15R features a 6.5 IceCore VC cooling system and a dual-layer graphite sheet for efficient heat dissipation.

The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6, which iQOO promises is built for five years of use. The company also adds that the OS also allows the device to use some intelligent features like AI Creation, AI Captions, Origin Island, and more.

As for imaging, the device has a 50MP Sony LYT-700V OIS camera as its main shooter. Joining alongside it is an 8MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the front has a 32MP selfie snapper tucked away in a punch-hole cutout.

The iQOO 15R comes in either Pixel Silver or Dark Knight colourways. The device retails from a starting SRP of RM2,499 for the 12GB+256GB variant and RM2,699 for the 12GB+512GB model. Those interested can purchase the device online via iQOO’s official TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada pages, or in person at vivo Concept Stores.

Moreover, if customers purchase the device from 2 to 8 March, they will receive free gifts worth up to RM458. These gifts with purchase include iQOO Buds, a 1+1-year extended warranty, and a 180-day Screen Crack Warranty.

