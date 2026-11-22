The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is urging smartphone users to update their devices ahead of the rollout of its new Early Warning System (EWS). However, those with older or incompatible devices will not be left out, as the government will continue sending disaster warnings through SMS.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the existing SMS notification mechanism operated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would remain available alongside the new system. He stressed that the EWS is intended to complement existing warning channels rather than replace them.

Pastikan telefon anda dikemas kini untuk menerima Sistem Amaran Awal (EWS)! Bagi memastikan telefon anda bersedia menerima amaran melalui EWS, pengguna disarankan untuk mengemas kini sistem operasi peranti masing-masing kepada versi terkini. pic.twitter.com/wLaAtx1JYx — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) November 20, 2026

As advised by MCMC, the minimum requirements for receiving EWS notifications are an iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 27.2 or later, Android smartphones running Android 12 or later, and Huawei devices running EMUI 16 or later. Users are also advised to install the latest available software updates, restart their devices afterwards, and enable emergency alert settings where applicable.

The EWS uses Cell Broadcast System (CBS) technology to transmit alerts to compatible smartphones within a designated geographical area. Unlike conventional SMS notifications, this method does not require an app download, registration or mobile data subscription, with alerts appearing directly on the device alongside a distinctive sound and vibration.

Fahmi also confirmed that the system will undergo another simulation exercise at Parliament on 23 November at approximately 1:30pm. This will be followed by a nationwide public test later this month, although the exact time for the latter has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking of which, MCMC earlier this week clarified that its 19 November exercise was strictly an internal technical test conducted at its Cyberjaya headquarters, contrary to earlier reports suggesting that members of the public in several states would receive test alerts. The commission subsequently confirmed that the actual nationwide public test would take place on 29 November.

(Source: MCMC, via X / The Edge Malaysia)