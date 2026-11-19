The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has clarified that the National Early Warning System test scheduled for today, 19 November 2026, will be conducted internally rather than involving the public. This follows the circulation of messages on social media and WhatsApp claiming that residents in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Pahang would receive test alerts on their mobile devices.

In a statement, the commission said the activity is an internal technical exercise intended to evaluate the system’s readiness and effectiveness ahead of its wider implementation. It stressed that this is not a public warning test in the four aforementioned locations, contrary to what has been circulating online. MCMC also advised the public against sharing unverified information and encouraged them to refer to its official channels for the latest updates and announcements.

The clarification comes after several reports by mainstream media outlets, including the New Straits Times and The Star, had indicated since October that a test of the Cell Broadcast System (CBS) was scheduled for 19 November. However, these reports did not explicitly establish whether the exercise would be conducted internally or involve members of the public receiving test notifications.

As previously reported, the CBS is designed to deliver emergency alerts directly to compatible mobile devices through cellular networks, without requiring conventional SMS services or an active internet connection. The system is intended to improve how authorities notify the public during emergencies, particularly natural disasters such as floods.

While MCMC’s latest statement finally provides some much-needed clarification, it is puzzling why the commission took this long to publicly address the matter. With reports about the scheduled exercise appearing in mainstream media for weeks, the lack of a clear distinction between an internal technical test and a public alert exercise understandably allowed unofficial notices and warnings to circulate, creating unnecessary confusion.

Ultimately, this could have been avoided had the involved authorities communicated the nature and scope of the exercise more clearly from the outset.

(Source: MCMC, via Facebook)