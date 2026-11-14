According to the rumour mill, OPPO is looking to diversify its portfolio, with three different products currently in the works. Earlier this year, we’ve heard whispers of the brand developing its own vlogging camera, which would rival DJI’s Osmo Pocket lineup and Insta360’s Luna series. Now, it seems that the device may be just about ready to launch.

In a Weibo post, seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the pocket gimbal camera is expected to debut by the end of this year. Internally codenamed Fuyao, the device has previously been said to feature a 200MP 1/1.12-inch sensor. It may also feature Hasselblad branding.

Aside from that, the leakster shared some details on the company’s other upcoming first-of-a-kind devices. Two wide-screen phones are supposedly in the works: one foldable and one with a regular candybar build.

We’ve already heard some tidbits on these phones some time ago, particularly the former. This model could debut with the Find N7 name, which would make it the Find N6’s successor. In any case, the tipster claimed that the device is ready. As per the Weibo post, it will pack a 2nm Snapdragon flagship chip and boast a crease-free inner display. In addition to this, it will apparently come with a 200MP rear camera with gimbal stabilisation.

Finally, the wide-screen slab phone is also reportedly in the final stages of development. Rumoured to launch as the Reno X, it will supposedly feature a 16:9 display with slim bezels and a Dimensity 9-series processor, though further specifics on the latter are unknown. The handset will also come with a 200MP camera on the back.

Related Article OPPO A7 Pro Series Launches In Malaysia

All three products will be positioned as flagships. For now, no detailed launch timeline has been revealed OPPO has yet to confirm or deny these rumours either, so a dose of scepticism is warranted. For what it’s worth, Digital Chat Station does have a reliable track record as far as leaks go.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Weibo)