Rumours and half-whispers of the NVIDIA N1X SoC have been floating just below the internet’s surface for a couple of years now, with the occasional hint of its existence being teased now and then. Recently, though, an image allegedly showing off the mythical silicone managed to make its way out into the wild, and possibly giving us our first glimpse of the yet-to-be-released chipset.

The image was posted on X by user Ruby_Rapids (@RubyRapids), who in turn, found it on a Chinese resale platform, Goofish (the post has since been deleted). Basically, the picture shows the PCB of a laptop motherboard, fitted with the alleged N1X SoC.

Before it was deleted, the alleged N1X motherboard was listed for around US$1,400 (~RM5,567), along with the description “NVIDIA N1 AI Book Engineering Sample”. To be fair, Goofish is technically known in China as a place where you can find some engineering samples and prototypes of products, made by prominent brands that have already released a finished and final version of their product. Of course, it goes without saying that whether or not these samples are in working order are another matter entirely.

Getting back to the board, one of the more interesting physical aspects of it are the eight SK Hybix LPDDR5X memory chips soldered around the alleged N1X SoC. That’s about 128GB worth of it and supposedly clocked to run at 8,533MT/s, further cementing that this N1X SoC is the real deal. For the uninitiated, and as a quick primer, a chipset with beefier integrated graphics cores typically requires more RAM to run more efficiently, compared to a system that has a dedicated or discrete GPU. This is because, unlike discrete graphics, integrated graphics lack the dedicated VRAM and have to rely on the available system memory. In short: the more system RAM, the better.

NVIDIA is rumoured to announce its N1X SoC at Computex 2026 this year, so hopefully, we’ll hear more about the chipset then. On a related note, a leak earlier this year suggests that Lenovo may already have an N1X-powered Legion 7 laptop in the pipeline, although that too is still nothing more than a whisper.

(Source: Techspot)