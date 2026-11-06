The Samsung Galaxy A18 has made a couple of appearances on the internet before, but now, the company has announced the launch of the phone in the local market. The announcement makes no specific mention of 5G, but does mention LTE a couple of times, which should be enough of an indication as to which model this is.

A prior leak has already provided a pretty good look at what the Samsung Galaxy A18 has to offer, though there is a slight difference in the spec sheet that came with the local model. What has stayed the same are the 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and the 5,000 mAh battery. The rear camera setup is also unchanged, with the familiar 50MP main + 5MP wide-angle + 2MP macro combo. Ditto the IP64 rating and One UI 9.

On the other hand, rather than having two storage options, the only one available is 128GB. The spec sheet also mentions 6GB of RAM, but the announcement says that this is part of the RAM Plus feature, and is therefore simply virtual RAM. The real figure is not mentioned, but it’s likely 4GB, judging from trends set by other brands. Going back to the screen, the glass here is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 rather than Victus. Finally, there’s one bit of new information about the phone, which is the 13MP front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A18 is officially priced at RM1,199, which is RM50 higher than the A17 post-price hike. Get it by 31 December, and you can get RM100 shaved off, while also getting a 25W power adapter worth RM89 thrown in. If you don’t already have a power plug for the phone, then this is a slight bonus on top, as it fits the phone’s own charging rate. It’s worth noting that Urban Republic has a 64GB storage model listed, but it’s crossed out either way, indicating unavailability.