One UI 9.5 is expected to launch with the Samsung Galaxy S27 series early next year, but the South Korean tech giant seems to be looking ahead already. According to a new rumour, the company is working on One UI 10, and unlike the past software updates, this version may bring a complete overhaul. Apparently, the upcoming OS will mark a shift in philosophy that will considerably change the user experience.

This information comes from a report by Nokia Power User, which cites a “trusted source deeply embedded within Samsung’s software engineering and R&D divisions”. Meanwhile, seasoned tipster Ice Universe separately claimed that One UI 10 will bring changes that are “unprecedented in nature”.

Reimagining Workflows

As to what these supposed changes will entail, the report highlighted three areas. The first concerns the way users interact with apps, with the new OS focusing on contextual flow rather than “app silos”. Currently, users rely on separate apps for basic tasks. The update reportedly aims to take a more organic approach that merges data in real-time. Some examples include calendar entries, location information, and dynamic communications.

Next, the revamp will allegedly reduce cognitive load by eliminating unnecessary taps and hidden menu layers. This should lead to faster navigation and more fluid workflows. Finally, the third aspect concerns ecosystem cohesion. Apparently, the brand is aiming for a more unified system with improved cross-device handoffs between smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Paid Features

Aside from these areas, the leak also mentioned a possible “two-tier framework” for the OS, where the core everyday functionality will remain free. Meanwhile, specialised, high-compute third-party integrations and advanced processing tools may be locked behind a subscription plan. The reason for this is, of course, AI. With increasing demand for advanced on-device and cloud-hybrid AI processing, Samsung may be feeling the need to monetise.

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On one hand, paywalls aren’t exactly a popular concept. However, some users may not need or want these advanced AI features. In any case, how the idea will land likely depends on its execution. The company will have to strike a balance between making the subscriptions worth the investment while also ensuring the free option feels complete enough.

Launch Timeline

Given the scope of the changes, one may wonder when Samsung will release the update. There is some speculation that it will launch with the next generation of foldables, meaning the Galaxy Z Fold9 and its counterparts. Or, it could also be pushed to the Galaxy S28 series. Ice Universe claimed that it will arrive with the foldable lineup.

Worth noting that early developer previews will roll out before the software launches for the public, so we won’t be caught off-guard. That said, there has been no official word on One UI 10 yet. As such, it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt.

(Source: Nokia Power User, Ice Universe via X)