Videogames peripheral maker Razer launched the Hammerhead V3 wired earbuds in the middle of last year. It took the company awhile, but now the wireless version of it is here. As you’d expect with most of its wireless products these days, it’s called the Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed. And alongside it is the slightly more affordable X model, or as it’s officially named, the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed.

New this time around is the way the HyperSpeed tech (read: 2.4GHz wireless) is implemented. Sure, you still have the dongle that works the way it usually does. But now, there’s an alternative way to use it – leave it in the case. Instead, you plug the USB-C cable to the case itself, connecting to whatever device you’re using the Razer Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed with.

Image: Razer Image: Razer Image: Razer

Technically, the case only serves as an additional bridge between the two end points. But it’s additional flexibility depending on what kinds of cables you have on hand. As an added bonus, doing this charges the case while it’s used this way.

Beyond that, the Razer Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed sees incremental upgrades from its prior iterations. Now, is supports Bluetooth 6.0, with up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 40 when including the case. When connected to a PC, it gets the additional THX Spatial Audio virtual 7.1 support. Oh, and the buds themselves now come with an IPX4 rating for some water resistance.

Minimal Compromises For X Model

For the X model, the concessions are actually pretty light. Sure, Bluetooth is docked down ever so slightly to 5.3. The case also provides five hours less of use time, plus you lose the wireless dongle. But it still has the HyperSpeed name, because the case retains the ability to serve as a dongle itself. This means recharging while in use, whether you like it or not.

Image: Razer Image: Razer

Beyond that, the buds of the Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed is pretty similar to the full-priced version. That means 10 hours of battery life, THX Spatial Audio when connected to a PC, and an IPX4 rating. It does also lose the hybrid ANC, for what it’s worth.

And now we get to their prices. And surprisingly, the Razer Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed has a lower initial asking price than its predecessors, at RM599. Needless to say, the X model is even more affordable, at RM399. Both are already available via the official online stores and physical retailers.