How far can RM9.99 a day get you? A cup of coffee? Some snacks, maybe? How about the new iPhone Duo? Yes, you read that right! Getting your hands on the latest foldable has just gotten a whole lot easier, thanks to Maxis. And with a price like that, owning the latest device is now more within reach without punching a hole in your wallet.

When you own the foldable through Maxis, you aren’t just getting a new phone — you’re getting a whole lot more out of your everyday experience. Customers can look forward to a range of perks, from complimentary device protection and extra savings when trading in their old phones to discounts on selected Apple products and more! Add on the fact that the device is running the most powerful postpaid plan in the country, and you can enjoy a fast, reliable and secure network connection wherever life takes you.

Your Next Big Upgrade, Without The Big Upfront Cost

As we’ve teased earlier, getting your hands on the latest iPhone Duo doesn’t have to mean forking out a hefty sum upfront. With Maxis, you can bring home the newest foldable for just RM9.99 a day. That’s right, you could be one step closer to rocking Apple’s latest foldable while keeping yourself connected on the go, without having to fork out a hefty sum upfront.

So, how does it work? The deal combines the iPhone Duo instalment of RM165 per month with the Maxis Postpaid 139 plan at RM139 per month, bringing your total monthly commitment to RM304. Spread across a year, that works out to approximately RM9.99 a day, making it easier to budget for your next big tech upgrade without paying the full device price upfront.

And since you’re getting both your new iPhone and a postpaid plan in one package, you can focus on what really matters: enjoying that shiny new foldable, staying connected with your favourite people and making the most of everything your new device has to offer. Talk about value. And we haven’t even discussed the other bonuses that come with Maxis.

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Peace Of Mind Comes Standard With Maxis Device Care

Despite this incredible deal, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to compromise on protection. Quite the opposite, in fact! As a quick refresher, every device purchased through Maxis comes with three months of complimentary coverage under Maxis Device Care. However, customers who purchase the iPhone Duo with Maxis Postpaid 139 and above plans will enjoy an upgrade to Maxis Device Care Plus, along with an additional three months of coverage.

It’s no secret that foldable phones don’t come cheap, and getting them repaired can be a real nightmare for some. But with Maxis Device Care, worrying about accidental drops, cracked screens, water damage and even attempted theft becomes a little less stressful.

With Maxis Device Care, users are covered against accidental damage, including screen cracks, and are entitled to a refurbished replacement device. Maxis Device Care Plus takes things a step further, offering protection against screen cracks, accidental damage and even attempted theft. Customers also get the added benefit of a brand-new replacement unit if their device can no longer be repaired, along with two additional claims per year. With that kind of coverage, you can enjoy your new foldable with greater peace of mind, knowing you’ve got extra protection should the unexpected happen.

Savings Upon Savings With Maxis’ Trade In Programme

While RM9.99 a day is already pretty affordable, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the cost down even further with Maxis’ trade-in programme. If you’ve got an old device lying around, why not put it to good use? You can trade it in and use its value to offset the cost of your new iPhone Duo, making that upgrade even easier on your wallet.

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Depending on the device you’re trading in and its condition, you could enjoy savings of up to RM6,000! If you’re curious about how much your current device is worth, you can check its estimated trade-in value through Maxis’ official website. Alternatively, bring it to any physical Maxis store, where a Maxis expert can evaluate it on the spot. It’s a convenient way to turn your old tech into extra savings towards your next big upgrade.

Completing Your Apple Ecosystem

Owning an iPhone is just the first step towards embracing Apple’s ecosystem, so why not take things a step further with Maxis’ rebate vouchers? For a limited time, customers who successfully purchase the iPhone Duo can enjoy an RM300 shopping e-voucher to spend on selected Apple products, including AirPods and Apple Watch. It’s the perfect excuse to complement your new foldable with a few extra gadgets to elevate your everyday experience.

And here’s where things get even better! Maxis allows customers to stack the voucher with existing promotional discounts, potentially unlocking up to RM800 in savings on selected products, such as the AirPods Max. Whether you’ve been eyeing a pair of premium headphones or want to add another Apple device to your collection, this is a great opportunity to get more out of your purchase. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to expand your Apple ecosystem, this could be just the deal you’ve been looking for.

Get Your Sports Fix with Free Sooka Premium

There’s no denying that the iPhone Duo’s expansive inner screen makes it a great way to enjoy your favourite shows, movies and live sporting events. But here’s the best part: you won’t have to pay separately for a premium streaming service to get in on the action, as Maxis is throwing in a little something extra when you pre-order Apple’s latest foldable.

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That’s right! For a limited time, eligible Maxis and Hotlink customers can enjoy a complimentary Sooka Premium subscription worth RM99.80. With support for streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, you can catch the latest sporting action across your devices, whether you’re watching on the go or settling in for a match at home. On top of live sports, you’ll also get access to premium entertainment content, giving you even more ways to make the most of your new device.

Now Everyone Can Own the Latest iPhone Duo

It’s no secret that owning a flagship device can leave a massive dent in your wallet. However, with Maxis’ postpaid plan, getting your hands on this innovative device is now more within reach than ever! With an affordable daily equivalent, added peace of mind through device protection, trade-in options, exclusive Apple product discounts and even complimentary streaming entertainment, there’s never been a better time to make the switch to the new iPhone Duo.

Ready to make the upgrade? Head over to the official Maxis website to pre-order your iPhone Duo and take advantage of these exciting offers while they’re available. For the latest updates and more information, be sure to check out Maxis’ official Facebook and X pages too!

This article is brought to you by Maxis.