With pre-orders for the iPhone Duo opening last Friday, Apple fans have likely already paid to secure the company’s first foldable smartphone. However, those planning to get their hands on the device might want to take note of its repair costs.

Apple has listed the estimated service costs for several components of the iPhone Duo on its website. Considering that it is already an expensive device, its repair costs could make accidental damage particularly painful.

Starts From RM199

According to Apple’s service cost listing, replacing the iPhone Duo’s cover layer costs RM199, while repairing its back glass will set you back RM909. Battery service is priced at RM1,049, with rear camera repairs costing slightly less at RM1,009.

Display repairs are considerably more expensive. Replacing the outer display costs RM1,799, while repairing both the outer display and back glass will cost RM2,389. Meanwhile, replacing the inner foldable display costs a whopping RM4,749.

The most expensive category is listed as “Other Damage”, which carries an estimated service cost of RM7,119. Apple does not specify what this category covers, although it could potentially involve extensive hardware damage affecting multiple components, such as the hinge mechanism or internal components.

Here is the full breakdown of Apple’s estimated iPhone Duo repair costs in Malaysia:

Cover layer damage: RM199

Back glass damage: RM909

Battery service: RM1,049

Rear camera damage: RM1,009

Outer display damage: RM1,799

Outer display and back glass damage: RM2,389

Inner display damage: RM4,749

Other damage: RM7,119

How Do Other Foldable Phones Compare?

Apple’s estimated repair costs are notably higher than the screen replacement prices listed by several other foldable smartphone manufacturers. Based on the respective brands’ official website listings, here is how the iPhone Duo compares with selected rivals.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6, for instance, has a listed foldable screen replacement cost of up to RM2,329, less than half the price of replacing the iPhone Duo’s inner display. HONOR’s Magic V6 is cheaper still, with its outer and inner screen replacements priced at RM450 and RM2,307 respectively.

Meanwhile, Huawei lists the Mate X7’s exterior screen replacement at RM716, while its preferential screen replacement option costs RM1,601. The brand also offers an official refurbished screen for RM2,861, although availability is limited. As for vivo’s X Fold5, replacing its main display costs RM2,445, while the secondary display is priced at RM700.

Do note that these prices reflect the respective manufacturers’ published listings and may not represent directly equivalent repair services or warranty coverage. Nevertheless, the figures show that replacing the iPhone Duo’s inner display could cost substantially more than the equivalent component on several competing foldables.

The Evergreen Advice

Repairing an already expensive smartphone is never going to be cheap, especially when it comes to foldable devices with more complicated designs and specialised displays. However, the iPhone Duo’sinner display replacement and charge for other damage put its potential repair bills into particularly expensive territory.

As always, the best advice is to take good care of your foldable smartphone, whether it is Apple’s first foldable iPhone or a device from another manufacturer. Careful handling and a good protective case can go a long way towards reducing the risk of accidental damage, potentially saving you from a hefty repair bill.

(Source: Apple Malaysia [official website])