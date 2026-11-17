Apple is preparing to introduce facial unlocking support for the iPhone Duo through its upcoming iOS 27.3 update. The feature is already available in the first beta version of the software, giving users an alternative to the foldable’s existing Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Unlike Face ID, however, the iPhone Duo’s facial unlocking does not rely on a dedicated 3D facial scanning system. Instead, it uses a more basic facial recognition system similar to those commonly found on Android devices, allowing for a quicker way to unlock the phone compared to Touch ID.

As a result, the feature is strictly limited to unlocking the device. Users will still need Touch ID for identity verification when making App Store purchases, accessing banking applications, and autofilling passwords.

An Additional Unlocking Option

Touch ID effectively replaces Face ID on the iPhone Duo, although some users have noted that it can feel slower compared to Apple’s facial authentication system. Whether the new facial unlocking feature will offer an equally seamless experience remains to be seen.

Still, considering that Face ID relies on a more intricate and arguably more secure 3D facial scanning system, it is understandable why Apple would restrict the new feature to device unlocking. Nevertheless, having another way to unlock the iPhone Duo is a welcome addition, particularly for those who prefer facial recognition over fingerprint authentication.

Additionally, the upcoming iOS 27.3 update will introduce a new Close to Lock option, which lets users lock the iPhone Duo when folding it shut instead of automatically transferring whatever is displayed to its external screen. This can be enabled through the Display and Brightness section in the Settings app.

Another Duo-specific addition is Reachability. This particular feature is designed to make it easier for left-handed users to access the taskbar, which is permanently positioned on the right side of the display.

Other iOS 27.3 Changes And Improvements

Apart from the foldable-specific additions, iOS 27.3 brings several other changes to Apple’s smartphones. These include Vertical Tabs and Adaptive Dark Mode in Safari, alongside new Siri AI capabilities that let users create and save Apple Music playlists, schedule messages, and create Journal entries.

The update also brings additional StandBy clock face customisation options, including different colours, complications, and configurations. There’s also the updated and redesigned Health app included.

(Source: Apple Malaysia press release / MacRumors)