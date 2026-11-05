The National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) has raised Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Threat Level (NCTL) from Low to Medium, effective 4 November 2026. The National Security Council (MKN) said the move is a precautionary measure in response to current security developments, aimed at ensuring the country’s essential services remain operational.

According to MKN, NACSA has held meetings with sector heads and entities within the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) to strengthen cybersecurity preparedness across various sectors. These meetings also resulted in nine mandatory preparedness measures for all NCII entities.

Among the measures are 24-hour security monitoring, regular system patching, the implementation of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and updates to their respective Service Continuity Plans. NCII sector heads are also required to submit weekly threat status reports to NACSA.

NC4 Continues Monitoring Critical Infrastructure

MKN said these measures were discussed during a special meeting involving ministry secretaries-general and heads of service on 3 November. NACSA is also continuing its cybersecurity operations through the National Cyber Coordination and Control Centre (NC4). The centre is responsible for issuing cybersecurity alerts and advisories, strengthening threat detection and assessment capabilities, as well as monitoring the cybersecurity status of NCII entities and government agencies.

Throughout October 2026, NC4 issued eight alerts and advisories concerning vulnerabilities affecting critical infrastructure operators and government agencies. According to MKN, these efforts are intended to enable earlier preventive and mitigation measures, reducing the risk of disruptions to the country’s essential services.

Malaysia Among Potential Cyberattack Targets

The decision follows remarks made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on 3 November. To recap, he warned that Malaysia could potentially become a target for cyberattacks amid escalating geopolitical conflicts and international security tensions.

Anwar said the assessment was based on intelligence gathered by the government, pointing to Malaysia’s growing digital infrastructure and data centre industry, as well as its firm position on several international issues, particularly Palestine and Gaza. However, he noted that not all information concerning these potential threats could be disclosed publicly. The prime minister also said government agencies were monitoring the situation and coordinating their preparations to address potential security threats.

(Source: MKN, via X)