The National Security Council (MKN) has clarified that Google Maps is exempt from the government’s recent restriction on civil servants using Waze for official duties. Despite both navigation apps being owned by Google, the council said they are treated differently due to differences in their respective legal jurisdictions.

In a statement, MKN said Google Maps is based in the United States and subject to US law. This differs from Waze, whose data controller is incorporated in Israel and whose terms of use place disputes under Israeli law and the exclusive jurisdiction of courts in Tel Aviv. The council said this distinction was a key consideration in the government’s decision, which it framed around protecting users’ data and national information sovereignty rather than the origin of a technology alone.

Further Clarifications Regarding Waze’s Restriction

MKN said the restriction on Waze was based on two main concerns. The first is the range of information the app collects, including users’ locations, movements, journeys and device details, which could reveal travel patterns when analysed together. The second is its terms of use, which stipulate that the service is governed by Israeli law.

The government said this raises concerns over the handling of Malaysian users’ data under the jurisdiction of a country that Malaysia does not recognise. The council also warned that data collected through navigation apps could potentially be analysed using artificial intelligence (AI) and exploited by malicious parties.

Meanwhile, Waze has disputed the government’s concerns, describing allegations that it compromises personal data or collects sensitive government information as “completely false”. Speaking to The Associated Press (AP), a Waze spokesperson said the navigation app operates under strict privacy policies designed to protect user data and comply with global data protection standards. According to the publication, the company did not comment on its Israeli connections.

Govt To Assess Other Apps For Potential Security Risks

Additionally, MKN said the government is taking a phased approach to the restriction, balancing national security concerns with individual rights and freedom of choice. It will assess the effectiveness of the measures before deciding whether any further action is necessary.

The council’s statement also noted the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) would continue evaluating other products and applications, particularly those subject to Israeli law. It added that appropriate action will be taken by the agency if similar risks are identified.

(Source: MKN, via Facebook / NACSA / AP)