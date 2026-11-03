Malaysia could become a target of cyberattacks amid its growing digital infrastructure and geopolitical positions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned. Speaking during Dewan Rakyat today, Anwar said the government had received information about potential threats and would be stepping up its preparedness. However, he noted that certain details could not be disclosed publicly due to security considerations.

The prime minister also proposed that the National Security Council (MKN) conduct a special closed-door briefing for all members of Parliament within the next one or two days. He stressed that the matter should not be taken lightly.

Govt Steps Up Cybersecurity Measures

The warning follows a special MKN meeting held yesterday to assess various hybrid, digital and cybersecurity threats, alongside developments in the Middle East and political changes in Europe that could affect Malaysia. Anwar said the Chief Secretary to the Government would chair a meeting involving relevant government departments today, while Bank Negara Malaysia’s governor would convene a separate meeting with financial institutions.

Among the measures being considered are closer coordination between ministries, government agencies and security forces, as well as stronger protection for strategic sectors. These include energy, transportation, finance, and food supply.

Cyberattacks In Other Countries

The prime minister also cautioned against assuming that such threats were unlikely to affect Malaysia. Anwar cited several incidents overseas to illustrate the potential consequences of cyberattacks. These include an attack that forced Belgium to shut down its national tax portal and a breach of Denmark’s central population register that affected nearly nine million people’s identification records.

In the US, the Federal Election Commission’s electronic filing system was disrupted for 41 hours ahead of the country’s elections. Meanwhile, a breach of government networks in Japan exposed the personal records of more than 100,000 police personnel and disrupted police operations in several districts.

A Recurring Headline

Cyberattacks have been making headlines as of late. The latest incident involves hackers targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, causing temperatures to rise and forcing some retailers to discard spoiled food. Another high-profile case involves cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which confirmed a security breach potentially affecting around US$6.3 billion (~RM25.5 billion) worth of digital assets.

Closer to home, several public LED billboards in Kluang, Johor, were hacked to display obscene images and videos, prompting the local council to shut down all its screens. Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines warned that some customer information may have been exposed in a separate breach involving airline technology provider Amadeus.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)