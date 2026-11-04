GWM Malaysia has rolled out the first locally assembled unit of the ORA 5 HEV from EP Manufacturing Bhd’s (EPMB) plant in Melaka. The compact hybrid SUV is scheduled to make its Malaysian debut this month, though no exact date has been announced just yet.

The rollout fulfils the automaker’s local assembly commitment announced earlier this year at the Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2026. The ORA 5 HEV joins the HAVAL H6 HEV and WEY G9 Hi4 PHEV and HEV as part of GWM’s locally assembled lineup. According to the company, more than 10,000 GWM vehicles have been assembled in Malaysia to date, with over 1,100 locally assembled WEY G9 units exported to Thailand and Indonesia.

As previously reported, the ORA 5 HEV uses GWM’s Hi2 hybrid system, comprising a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The setup produces a combined output of 223PS and 476Nm of torque, delivered through a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The automaker claims fuel consumption of as low as 4.4 litres per 100km, alongside a total driving range exceeding 1,100km. As a conventional hybrid, the SUV does not require external charging.

GWM subsequently opened bookings nationwide on 5 October, with an estimated selling price of below RM115,000. The company has yet to disclose the final pricing, full Malaysian-market specifications and ownership benefits, which are expected to be revealed during its official launch later this month.

The company has also announced a grand lucky draw for its fourth anniversary, giving customers who purchase any GWM vehicle in November or December 2026 a chance to win an ORA 5 HEV. The winner will be announced in January 2027, while separate monthly lucky draws across both months will offer a combined prize pool of up to RM100,000.

(Source: GWM Malaysia)