Following the rollout of its first locally assembled unit earlier this month, GWM Malaysia has officially launched the ORA 5 Hi2 HEV in the country. The compact hybrid SUV is assembled at EP Manufacturing Bhd’s (EPMB) plant in Melaka and marks the ORA nameplate’s expansion beyond fully electric vehicles.

The locally assembled SUV is available in four exterior colours: Emerald Green, Cliff White, Mountain Grey and Sun Black. Its arrival also brings GWM Malaysia’s locally assembled lineup to three models, joining the HAVAL H6 HEV and WEY G9 Hi4 PHEV and HEV.

Interior

Inside, the ORA 5 Hi2 HEV features a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while other equipment includes a nine-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging and USB-A and USB-C ports.

The cabin also comes with Starry Night Grey leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof with an electric sunshade, ambient lighting and a 3.2-litre cooling box. Both front seats offer power adjustment and ventilation, with the driver’s seat additionally featuring memory and welcome functions. Automatic air conditioning with a CN95 filter and rear air vents are also included.

Performance

Under the hood, the ORA 5 Hi2 HEV features GWM’s Hi2 intelligent hybrid system, comprising a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, an electric motor and a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The setup produces a combined output of 223PS and 476Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds.

GWM claims that the hybrid system can achieve fuel consumption as low as 4.4 litres per 100km under the NEDC cycle, with a driving range exceeding 1,100km. As a conventional hybrid, the vehicle does not require external charging, with its petrol engine and electric motor working together to optimise performance and efficiency.

The company’s efficiency claims are further backed by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS achievement, with the ORA 5 recording an average consumption of 3.74 litres per 100km over a 3,004km journey. The feat earned it the record for the lowest fuel consumption driving to all directly administered municipalities in China by a hybrid electric-powered production SUV.

Other Features

In terms of practicality, the SUV offers 275 litres of luggage capacity, which can be expanded to 973 litres by folding down its 60:40 split rear seats. It also comes with an electric tailgate for easier loading and unloading.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The ORA 5 Hi2 HEV also features a 360-degree surround-view camera with transparent chassis view, alongside driver assistance systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Assistant, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and lane-keeping assistance.

Pricing And Availability

The GWM ORA 5 Hi2 HEV is priced at RM106,800, on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia. This is below the previously indicated estimated price of RM115,000, with bookings having opened nationwide earlier this month. Interested buyers can visit authorised GWM dealerships nationwide for more information and to place their orders.

For its launch, GWM Malaysia is offering a RM5,000 rebate for the first 1,000 registrations or vehicles registered by 31 December 2026, whichever comes first. Buyers will also receive free labour charges for the first five scheduled maintenance services and five years of free Vehicle Telematics Service.

Financing is also available with monthly instalments starting from RM500. Meanwhile, warranty coverage comprises six years of unlimited mileage for the vehicle, engine and transmission, alongside eight years or 180,000km (whichever comes first) for the high-voltage power battery.

(Source: GWM Malaysia press release / official website)