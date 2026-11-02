Malaysia Airlines has warned that some of its customers’ information may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus. For the uninitiated, Amadeus is one of the world’s largest providers of airline reservation and distribution technology, supplying reservation and distribution systems used by airlines and travel agencies worldwide.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline said the incident may have affected customer information processed through Amadeus between August 2023 and September 2026. It is currently working with the technology provider and relevant parties to investigate the incident and determine its potential impact.

Malaysia Airlines stressed that its own IT systems were not breached and that there was no evidence suggesting customers’ financial information had been accessed. Nevertheless, it advised passengers to remain vigilant against suspicious or unsolicited communications, particularly those requesting personal or financial details.

Other Airlines Affected By The Incident

Malaysia Airlines is the latest carrier to report potential exposure following the incident involving Amadeus. Carriers that have disclosed being affected include Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, which subsequently reported that the incident involved information associated with approximately 53,000 bookings and 92,000 customers, respectively. The other known airline affected by the breach is South Korea’s Asiana Airlines.

According to Reuters, Amadeus disclosed last month that it had experienced unauthorised access to its passenger reservation systems. The company said it had identified a vulnerability affecting a travel booking display environment, although it did not disclose how many customers may have been affected.

(Source: Malaysia Airlines / Reuters)