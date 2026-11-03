If you’re one of those consumers with oodles of disposable income and you’re in the market for a piece of Asus’ ROG 20th Anniversary edition products, then feast your eyes on the Asus ROG NUC 16 Edition 20: the brand’s mini PC, given the black and gold treatment.

Like all Edition 20 products, the NUC 16 Edition 20 is a limited edition product, and there is only one configuration, at least in internal specifications. By that, the mini PC is powered by a Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus with a peak TDP of 160W, along with an HM870 chipset.

For the GPU, the NUC 16 Edition 20 is fitted with an NVIDIA RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, which plays house to 24GB GDDR7 VRAM. More than plenty for all your gaming needs and, if you’re into it, AI ventures.

Other components include 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM, split into two 32GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM sticks. Storage for the NUC 16 Edition 20 includes a 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, but it should be noted that this mini PC has an additional PCIe 5.0 slot for storage expansion.

For connectivity, the NUC 16 Edition 20 boasts an Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card, along with the Realtek RTL8125D 2.5G LAN port.

IO connectivity on the front of the mini PC includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, and a 3.5mm Combo audio jack. Around the back, you’ll find one Thunderbolt 4 port, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two HDMI 2.1 FRL ports, two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, the aforementioned LAN port, and the DC Input, to which the power brick that comes with it is rated at 380W. Weight-wise, the entire machine weighs 3.2kg.

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We reached out to Asus for additional information on its availability and pricing. The brand confirmed that, at the time of writing, there is a limited number of units for the NUC 16 Edition 20, and that it officially retails for RM29,999.

(Source: Asus)