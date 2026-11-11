Microsoft is officially launching its Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) upscaling technology for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and X 20. The feature, which was initially in preview mode since April of this year, is now available on the two gaming handhelds.

“This release brings handheld play (undocked on battery), support for games running at 1080p, compatibility with Auto HDR and a new Performance Mode that can run up to 120 FPS. Handheld play, expanded support for Windows Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen, and 1080p support are available today, while Performance Mode and Auto HDR support will be rolling out with Windows updates so they may take a little time to reach your device.”

As stated, Auto SR can now be used in undocked and in handheld mode with both the Xbox Ally X and X 20, allowing gamers to retain that on-the-go momentum of travelling without compromising their gaming time. Further, the upscaling feature also works with games running at 1080p, and will upscale games by up to 1440p whenever it is docked and connected to a higher resolution TV or monitor.

The improved Performance Mode means also brings the initial peak of 75 fps up to 120 fps, nearly double the frames. In addition, Xbox Ally X and X 20 owners will be able to switch modes on the fly via the Game Bar.

Auto SR has been around since the first Copilot+ PC launched back in 2024, with Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops being the first recipients of the upscaling technology. It was far from ideal or effective then, however, and was only applicable to a handful of titles.

Additionally, Microsoft also confirms that the Auto SR will also work together with Auto HDR, meaning gamers won’t have to choose between blindingly bright tones and colours or higher framerates. That said, you will need a monitor or TV that actually supports Auto HDR.

(Source: Microsoft)