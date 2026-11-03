Infinix has announced a new addition to its tablet lineup. The XPAD 30 Pro is the successor to last year’s XPAD 20 Pro, serving as an all-rounded performer that supports the user’s productivity and entertainment needs. Designed for university students and young professionals, the tablet features a slim and light build measuring 6.6mm thin and weighing a modest 476g. The chassis also gets a redesign with a new Geometric Cloud Window camera deco that comes with a glass-like finish.

The device comes equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K Eye-Care display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio. This panel is also brighter than the one equipped on last year’s model, delivering 550 nits of peak brightness. Beyond that, the screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Wet Touch Technology, ensuring it remains responsive even when handled with damp hands.

Under the hood, the brand has equipped the device with a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor. The 6nm chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Other than that, the device supports up to 2TB microSD expansion. The new model also comes with a slightly bigger 8,200mAh battery, though charging speeds remain at 18W. Furthermore, the battery supports bypass charging, allowing for extended gaming sessions.

On the software side, it runs on XOS 16, which naturally includes a suite of AI-driven features. Among these tools are AI Snap for Answers, which recognises homework questions to generate step-by-step solutions, and AI Screen Recognition. Also on board are AI Art and AI Writing. To further support learning, the tablet comes pre-installed with an E-books app that supports PDF and EPUB formats, plus three self-developed apps with over 140,000 free educational resources.

For imaging, both the front and rear cameras use 8MP sensors with an f/2.0 aperture. Other features of the tablet include dual speakers with DTS 3D surround sound, as well as support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. Like its precursor, the new tablet comes with 4G connectivity, so users can remain productive when on the go.

The Infinix XPAD 30 Pro will be available from 10 November 2026 via the brand’s official offline and online stores, including Shopee and TikTok Shop. On the subject of pricing, the device will go for RM1,199. Buyers will have a choice between three finishes: Twilight Purple, Anthracite Grey, and Titanium Silver. Also included with the tablet are the X Pencil 20 and X KeyBoard 11.

(Source: Infinix press release)