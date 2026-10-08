Earlier this week, a leak revealed that Infinix has another entry-level smartphone in the works. Now, the device in question has officially been announced for the local market. The Smart 20e is the latest addition to the Smart lineup, joining the Smart 20 launched back in April. Like its sibling, it focuses on everyday durability and battery longevity.

The Smart 20e sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution. This panel also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 700 nits. Other than that, the handset has passed MIL-STD-810H shock-resistance testing, surviving drops from up to 1.5m. It also features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, with the screen remaining responsive when handled with wet hands.

Under the hood, the phone maker has equipped the device with a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The octa-core processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. As with any other phone in its class, the Smart 20e comes with a microSD card slot, supporting storage expansion up to 2TB.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. According to the brand, the phone comes with a new battery self-healing feature, which serves to slow the battery’s aging and preserve its health. This system relies on low-intensity current to help address microscopic changes caused by repeated charging and discharging.

For software, the handset runs on Android 16 via XOS 16.3. Meanwhile, connectivity features include 4.5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Furthermore, the device comes with a Flash Sharing feature, which allows users to transfer files to a compatible NFC-enabled Transsion device by tapping the back of the phone. It also supports file sharing with iPhones via the Instant Transfer app.

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On the imaging end, the device sports an 8MP sensor on the rear. For selfies, the display houses a 5MP shooter in a waterdrop notch. Both cameras are capable of recording 2K video at 30fps. The phone’s other features include 200% boosted audio for easy listening in busy environments.

The Infinix Smart 20e comes in four finishes: Deep Cherry, Hush Blue, Silver Dancer, and Night Pulse. It will be available in Malaysia starting tomorrow, 9 October 2026. Those interested will be able to purchase the phone through brand’s official offline and online stores, including on Shopee and TikTok Shop. As for pricing, the 64GB variant will retail for RM499, while the 128GB model will be priced at RM549.

(Source: Infinix press release)