Touch ‘n Go is expanding its product lineup with a new type of card. The Touch ‘n Go Business Card is exactly what it says on the tin: a business card meant to support professional networking activities. That said, its functionality goes beyond traditional paper cards, as the multi-use card includes digital features and payment capabilities.

Touted as the first of its kind in Malaysia, the Business Card lets users create a shareable digital profile that contains key contact information. This includes information like their name, phone number, email address, company details, profile photo, as well as social or professional links. Furthermore, these details can be updated at any time without the user having to replace the physical card.

The user can share their digital profile by tapping the card on an NFC-enabled smartphone. Alternatively, others may scan the QR code on the back of the card. Once shared, recipients can view the profile and save the contact information directly to their devices. This eliminates the need for conventional printed business cards and thus minimises paper waste. Looking beyond the networking features, the card functions as a Touch ’n Go NFC card. As such, it supports payments for tolls, parking, as well as certain public transport services.

Individuals looking to purchase the Touch ‘n Go Business Card can head over to the Touch ’n Go Shop. At the moment, the card is available in a single Silver colour with an introductory price of RM49.90. Other than that, the company is offering a Teams Mode option for organisations who want to provide their employees with customised cards. With this option, companies can incorporate their brand identity into the design, including elements like logos and other elements for a cohesive look. For businesses interested in Teams Mode or corporate and bulk purchases, further details are available on the dedicated webpage.

(Source: Touch ‘n Go press release)