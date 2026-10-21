Pokemon is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and, as such, a wide range of brands are joining forces with the franchise for a special collaboration. One of these brands is Touch ‘n Go (TNG) who recently unveiled a collection of collectible cards.

There are eight designs to collect, which are Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Venausaur, Charmander, Charizard, Squirtle, Blastois, and a mystery card. Now what makes this collection different from the previous TNG cards is that users don’t really get a say in the design they choose, as this is the first time the e-wallet company is introducing blind packs. So it might take a few tries before consumers can get the right design they are after.

Per the official press release, each blind pack costs RM29 and contains one randomly selected card. Alternatively, customers can purchase a collection box for RM232, which contains eight blind packs. However, the document did not specify whether each box is guaranteed to contain all eight designs, meaning there is a possibility of getting duplicates.

Like regular Touch ’n Go cards, these limited-edition collectibles can be used to pay for tolls, parking and public transport. They also feature NFC functionality and can be linked to the TNG eWallet app for convenient balance checks and reloads. Additionally, commuters can purchase Rapid passes such as My50, Rapid Kota, Rapid Kembara and Rapid Bulanan through the app for use with the cards.

The TNG x Pokémon 30th Anniversary Cards will be available for purchase starting 21 October. Interested customers can purchase the packs or collection box through the Touch ’n Go Shop, TNG eWallet eShop, as well as the company’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee. Alternatively, they can get the cards at selected 7-Eleven stores, Jaya Grocer outlets across Peninsular Malaysia, and Happy Mart and Ohmee Mart stores in Penang and Kedah.

(Source: Touch ‘n Go press release)