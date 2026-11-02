The Immigration Department has announced that Malaysians can now apply for the 10-year passport through its MyOnline Passport service. The expanded online application option takes effect today, 2 November 2026, giving applicants the choice between two different validity periods.

Previously, online applications were limited to passports with a five-year validity period, while those opting for the 10-year version had to apply in person at an immigration office. Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban then said that the online application service would be expanded once all passport-issuing offices in Malaysia and overseas had completed the implementation rollout and the system was confirmed to be stable.

To recap, the government officially introduced the redesigned Malaysian International Passport on 30 June this year, with applications opening the following day. Besides sporting a new design with 94 security features, the updated travel document also introduced a 10-year validity option for Malaysians aged 18 and above.

The 10-year passport costs RM350, while the five-year version retains its RM200 price tag. Both versions feature the same security enhancements, including a polycarbonate biodata page, laser engraving, and additional anti-counterfeiting technologies.

On a related note, the department in August suspended the issuance of passports with validity periods exceeding 10 years following reports of Malaysians encountering difficulties during airline check-in procedures overseas. The suspension was subsequently lifted on 25 September, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming that passport operations had resumed as normal.

(Source: Immigration Dept, via Facebook)