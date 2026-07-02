Earlier this week, the government officially unveiled the new Malaysian passport, which comes with an extensive set of security features. This launch also marks the introduction of a 10-year validity option for the travel document. As of yesterday, applicants can choose between the five-year passport or the 10-year passport, but the latter is only available on a walk-in basis at the moment.

According to the Immigration Department, applications for the new Malaysian passport through the MyOnline Passport platform are currently open for the five-year option only. In a post shared on its official Facebook page, the department explained that those looking to apply for the 10-year passport may only do so in person at their nearest immigration offices. The department also went on to advise Malaysians to plan their affairs accordingly and ensure their applications are made through the appropriate channels.

With this in mind, it should be noted that the Immigration Department is gradually rolling out the redesigned travel document. So, not every immigration office will immediately issue the updated version. A separate post details the timeline for the rollout, which is split into nine phases across two months. Additionally, this post reminds Malaysians not to rush to renew their passports, as they can still use their existing documents up until six months before the expiration date.

For those wondering if there are any distinctions between the five-year and 10-year options beyond the validity period and price, the answer is no. Both versions come with the same 94 security features, including a polycarbonate biodata page, laser engraving, and hidden visual elements.

According to the Home Ministry, the 10-year passport was introduced to help reduce the frequency of renewals, allowing for more convenience when making travel plans. Upfront, it’s pricier, costing RM350 for those aged 18 to 59 years. For comparison, the five-year document is priced at RM200. However, the 10-year version ultimately saves RM50 in the long run, as it does not need to be renewed as often.

(Source: Immigration Department via Facebook)