Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today has officially launched the new Malaysian International Passport, marking the start of the government’s rollout of the redesigned travel document. The launch ceremony took place at the Parliament lobby, where Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban presented the country’s first new passport to the Prime Minister.

As previously revealed, the new passport introduces 94 security features aimed at strengthening the integrity of Malaysia’s travel document while also improving convenience for passport holders. Among the key additions are a polycarbonate biodata page, laser engraving, advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies, and updated artwork showcasing Malaysia’s heritage and national identity.

Five Or Ten Years

Applicants may choose between a five-year passport, which remains priced at RM200, or the newly introduced 10-year passport, which costs RM350. While the longer validity costs RM150 more upfront, it effectively saves RM50 compared to renewing a five-year passport twice.

The Home Ministry said the introduction of the 10-year passport is intended to reduce the frequency of renewals, making travel planning more convenient while saving applicants time over the long term. Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above can begin applying for the new passport starting tomorrow, 1 July 2026.

Gradual Rollout Across Malaysia

The rollout will take place in phases across 71 passport offices nationwide beginning this month. Existing passport holders are reminded that they do not need to replace their passports immediately, as current passports will remain valid until their expiry date. The ministry advises Malaysians to renew only when their passport has six months or less remaining before it expires.

To recap, the government first announced plans to introduce the redesigned passport earlier this year, before subsequently confirming the addition of the optional 10-year validity period. The upgraded security sees an increase over the current version’s 49 features, designed to enhance protection against forgery and tampering while also modernising Malaysia’s travel document.

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim, via Facebook)