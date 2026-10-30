HONOR has announced a selection of new products in its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) ecosystem. The lineup comprises the Pad X7b, the Earbuds 5e, and the Earbuds X10 Play.

As detailed in the brand’s announcement, the tablet is aimed at young children and families, offering kid-friendly features. On the other hand, the audio products promise greater accessibility with affordability as one of their highlights.

Pad X7b

The Pad X7b features a compact yet durable aluminium unibody chassis measuring 8.48mm. It sports a 9.7-inch LCD display with a 2,052 x 1,152 pixel resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as 500 nits of peak brightness. Also on board are eye protection technologies like Dynamic Dimming, Software Low Blue Light, and E-Book Mode. According to HONOR, the device comes with SGS 5-Star Certified Enhanced Drop and Crush Resistance, plus a pressure-resistant structural design and secondary toughened glass.

Under the hood, the tablet packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the latter expandable up to 2TB. Meanwhile, its 8,000mAh battery can power 16 hours of video streaming. It also has a claimed standby time of up to 82 days.

On the software side, the Pad X7b runs on Android 16 via MagicOS 10. The tablet is also loaded with child-friendly apps like Kids Camera, Kids Recorder, and Kids Canvas. These tools are available through the dedicated HONOR Kids space and come with parental controls for managing screen time and content access. As for imaging, both the front and rear cameras use 5MP sensors.

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Earbuds 5e

The Earbuds 5e is designed for users who want an immersive listening experience, offering built-in noise cancellation features. Its Multi-mode Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation delivers up to 52dB of noise reduction. Moreover, the buds are capable of adjusting the ANC level depending on the wearer’s surroundings. To ensure clear calls, the device leverages a triple-microphone system and a deep neural network algorithm.

In terms of audio features, each 4g bud packs a 12mm driver with a “diamond‑like” carbon diaphragm, delivering clear, detailed and natural sound across different frequencies. Other than that, an enlarged acoustic resonance chamber provides a wider soundstage. Furthermore, the device supports LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 6.0, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

As for battery life, the buds can offer up to nine hours of playback on a single charge with ANC disabled. This gets stretched to a maximum of 45 hours. With ANC enabled, listening time gets cut to 5.5 hours and 28 hours respectively. According to the brand, a quick ten-minute top-up can net up to three hours of playback. Other features of the earbuds include an AI Interpreter, dual-device connectivity, wear detection, touch and swipe controls, as well as an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Earbuds X10 Play

Finally, the Earbuds X10 Play comes with a lightweight and streamlined build. Each bud weighs around 4.2g and features a carefully refined shape that supports a relaxed fit for comfort during extended wear.

Internally, the device packs a 13mm driver, a composite diaphragm, and N52 neodymium magnets. This setup allows for clear, energetic sound, while the upgraded sound cavity offers a fuller response and a wider soundstage. Other than that, the buds come with optimised AI neural‑network algorithms to ensure a clear calling experience.

According to the brand, the audio device can deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, with the case extending it to 49 hours. Like the Earbuds 5e, a ten-minute charge can offer three hours of playback. Finally, the Earbuds X10 Play features tap controls, dual-device connection, Bluetooth 6.0, and an IP54 rating.

Pricing And Availability

The HONOR Pad X7b is available in a single Space Gray finish and can be acquired via the brand’s website and other online platforms. Buyers can also head over to the company’s physical stores or authorised retailers. The WiFi-only version is priced at RM699, while the WiFi + LTE option retails for RM799. Both models come with a free flip cover worth RM159.

Meanwhile, the Earbuds 5e and the Earbuds X10 Play are online exclusives. The former comes in White and Black and is priced at RM149. Meanwhile, the latter is available in White and Grey, with a RM59 price tag.

(Source: HONOR press release)