HONOR has officially confirmed that its highly anticipated Robot Phone will make its global debut this August. While the company has yet to reveal an exact launch date, the announcement marks the first time it has committed to a specific release window after previously stating that the device would arrive sometime in the third quarter of 2026.

The announcement coincides with HONOR’s refreshed brand identity, which includes a new circular logo and the “Dare To Be” slogan. According to the company, the rebranding reflects its ambition to challenge conventional norms in the technology industry, with the Robot Phone serving as one of the first products to embody that philosophy.

An Anticipated Non-Conventional Smartphone

To recap, HONOR first showcased the Robot Phone at MWC 2026 before giving attendees another look during WAIC 2026. Rather than a conventional camera module, the phone features a rear camera assembly that unfolds into a three-axis robotic gimbal.

The movable camera is paired with AI-powered features such as AI Object Tracking, allowing it to automatically follow a selected subject while recording videos. HONOR has also demonstrated the device interacting with users using expressive animations and “emotions”, further reinforcing its robotic theme.

What We Know So Far

Based on HONOR’s previous teasers and pre-order campaign in China, the Robot Phone is expected to feature flagship-level hardware alongside its unique robotic camera system. While the company has yet to publish the full specifications, previous information indicates that the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and includes a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature a large battery with support for fast wired charging.

It is also worth noting that HONOR’s announcement did not specify which markets will receive the Robot Phone. More details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, if not sooner.

(Source: HONOR, via X)