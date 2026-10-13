Back in August, we reported that HONOR introduced a new smartphone called the HONOR 600S in select international markets. Now, a few months after its debut, the company has officially announced that the phone is available in Malaysia. While the international launches left nothing to the imagination, it’s still nice to receive an official confirmation.

Specs-wise, the HONOR 600S comes with a 6.87-inch TFT LCD display with a 1,592 x 720 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,020 nits. According to the official press release, the phone uses the company’s proprietary Cushioning and Fall Protection Architecture, which can allegedly withstand 2.5-metre drops. It also features an IP68/69/69K water resistance rating.

Under the hood, the HONOR 600S is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM (4GB of physical RAM + 8GB of HONOR Turbo RAM) and 256GB of storage. Keeping the phone running is an 8,100mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. According to the company, the battery can last up to six years of use, deliver up to 21 hours of continuous video playback, and support up to 15 hours of intensive gaming.

As for the OS, the handset runs on the company’s MagicOS 10. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. For imaging, the HONOR 600S features a 50MP rear camera with a resolution of 8,160 x 6,120 pixels and support for 1080p video recording. Meanwhile, the front houses a 5MP camera with a resolution of 2,592 x 1,944 pixels and support for 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The HONOR 600S is now available in Malaysia for RM1,299. It comes in two colourways: Desert Gold and Velvet Black. Those who purchase the device are entitled to a free gift bundle worth RM199, comprising a one-year extended warranty and an RM100 instant rebate.

Alternatively, consumers can get the device for free through CelcomDigi’s Pakej MegaJimat and U Mobile’s Ultra Global 98 plans. Maxis customers can also get the device for free with the Postpaid 139 plan or pay RM59 with the Postpaid 109 plan. Meanwhile, Yes offers the device for RM67 per month with its Infiniti+ Basic plan.

(Source: HONOR [press release], [spec sheet])