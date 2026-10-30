HeiTech Padu has confirmed that it is no longer collaborating with Zetrix AI on the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), following the expiry of their teaming agreement. However, the company maintains that the development and delivery of the RM1.05 billion immigration system will not be affected by the separation.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on 29 October, HeiTech Padu said the agreement, which was originally signed on 16 April 2024, was intended as an interim arrangement for both parties to explore potential opportunities in providing information technology services in Malaysia. The agreement was valid for one year, and both companies have since mutually agreed not to extend it.

The two companies subsequently signed a supplementary agreement on 4 August 2025 to clarify their respective roles and responsibilities. Under the arrangement, Zetrix AI was supposed to provide front-end technology solutions, while HeiTech Padu would be responsible for the back-end systems for projects jointly identified by both parties.

HeiTech Padu added that it currently has no ongoing projects requiring collaboration with Zetrix AI under the supplementary agreement. It also stressed that the lapse of the agreement would have no material impact on NIISe’s implementation and delivery.

For context, NIISe is the system being developed to modernise Malaysia’s immigration infrastructure, integrating various immigration services and border control operations into a single platform. It is also the underlying system behind the MyNIISe mobile app and platform, which the government is preparing to roll out more widely.

The latest clarification comes amid other developments involving Zetrix AI and its subsidiary, MyEG. The government recently announced plans to take legal action against the two companies over alleged unpaid revenue amounting to RM314 million. Separately, the government is targeting January 2027 for a wider rollout of MyNIISe, following its initial implementation at selected entry points.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)