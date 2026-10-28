The government is preparing to take legal action against MyEG Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI Bhd over RM314 million in government revenue that the two companies allegedly failed to remit within the stipulated period. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government is considering civil suits against both companies, stressing that government collections must not be used as part of a company’s operating funds.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Loke said delays in transferring government revenue constitute a serious breach of the terms of the agreement. He added that the companies had failed to settle all outstanding collections and the associated penalties within the deadline set by the government.

The legal action follows the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) suspension of MyEG and Zetrix AI’s services as collection agents on 5 October. The move arrived after the companies failed to remit RM314 million collected between 19 May and 30 September 2026, covering transactions such as road tax and driving licence renewals, as well as traffic summons payments.

Loke previously said the government had issued 35 reminders and held four engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders to recover the outstanding amount. He also revealed that a cheque worth RM231 million, which was intended to settle part of the arrears, was not processed by the bank after the company instructed it not to proceed. The government subsequently made full settlement of the outstanding revenue and late-transfer penalties a prerequisite for any further operational consideration.

To prevent similar incidents from recurring, Loke says the Transport Ministry and JPJ are examining several measures to strengthen government revenue collection. One proposal involves using a Treasury Minor Receipts Account to channel collections directly into government accounts, bypassing third-party accounts. The proposal is being discussed with the Finance Ministry and the Accountant General’s Department.

The government is also looking to tighten the Accounts Receivable module in its Government Revenue Management System, with plans to automatically suspend transactions if a collection agent fails to transfer the money within one working day. Another proposal would require companies appointed as collection agents to provide a bank guarantee from their parent company to protect government revenue against potential losses.

Loke added that the ministry and JPJ are reviewing improvements to their digital services to reduce reliance on third-party intermediaries. This includes strengthening JPJ’s digital channels so that more users can access government services directly rather than going through external collection agents.

(Source: The Star)