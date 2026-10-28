The government has announced that it is targeting January 2027 for the wider rollout of the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), the new immigration clearance system. FMT cites Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying that this will replace the existing MyIMMs system, which has been in place for over two decades.

This comes as part of the 2027 budget debate in the Dewan Rakyat, according to the report. “Starting January next year, we hope to roll out the system. This means travellers entering the country will undergo immigration checks using QR codes”, he said. “But to use the QR code, travellers must first download the MyNIISe application”, he clarified, to which he also added that “passports can still be used”. Further, he said that the Malaysian Digital Arrival Card will eventually be integrated into the app.

If you remember, the Home Ministry announced back in May that the MyNIISe system will be fully implemented in September 2026. A report by The Edge cites the minister as saying that the system is currently in its trial phase, suggesting that the January window will be when the trial concludes, and the system launches officially. The Home Ministry is also committed to resolving any technical issues involving QR code scanning before said launch.

Saifuddin also shared some statistics regarding the number of MyNIISe users. He said that about 1.5 million users had registered for it as of 13 October. Of them, 998,000 are Malaysians, with 421,000 being Singaporeans and the remaining 112,000 composed of other foreign nationals.

MyNIISe was brought in to replace the old MyIMMs system, which the Home Minister had previously said is no longer sufficient to handle modern security challenges, as well as the sheer increase in passenger volumes. There’s also the growing need for integrated data systems, which the new system provides.

(Source: FMT, The Edge)