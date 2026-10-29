For years, emulation has served as a way for players, particularly PC gamers, to access games that are not offered on their platform of choice. But the practice doesn’t come without risks. According to Engadget, malware has been found masquerading as PlayStation 5 (PS5) emulators on GitHub.

Citing work by NordVPN’s Threat Intelligence research team, the publication noted that these fake PS5 emulators hide infostealers that are capable of swiping passwords and other sensitive data. As the listing pages mimic legitimate emulation software, users can be tricked into downloading and running the malware. As per the report, these malicious GitHub repositories have been found to imitate the popular Kyttyps5 and AnyPS5 emulators.

Should an unsuspecting user be unlucky enough to download the fake emulator, the program will add exclusion rules to Microsoft Defender. What this does is prevent the malware from being scanned by antivirus, allowing it to escape detection. Then, it will run an executable file that grabs passwords and anything within reach on the PC. Once the infostealer has finished acquiring what it needs, the malware will run a cleanup script, deleting its own files and with them any trace of its presence on the machine. So, the user would not even be aware that their data has been compromised.

NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis noted that emulation fans are ripe targets for these types of malware because they are used to downloading experimental software from GitHub and running unsigned files. As such, they are unlikely to be suspicious of these schemes.

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And of course, bad actors are able to cast a wide net due to the increasing prevalence of PS5 emulators in recent times. This can be attributed to Sony’s decision to stop porting its major single-player PS5 titles to PC. Players have since attempted to get games like Ghost of Yotei to run on PC, with a number of them attaining some success.

In any case, it is wise to exercise caution when it comes to downloading software online. Users should double check the information on the GitHub page and ensure the details add up.

(Source: Engadget)