Two years after Tesla first announced its Cybercab, the electric car company is finally bringing it to our shores. Only temporarily, though, much like the Cybertruck when it was doing its rounds in Malaysia. That said, the robotaxi is here as part of a wider Asia tour, with today being the start of the first leg in the country. This is also noted to be the only one that’s doing the tour.

We weren’t allowed in the car – in fact, the closest we were allowed to get was the tip of the butterfly doors while they are open. That said, it should still be a good enough look at the thing, in case you couldn’t make it to see it for yourself.

At a glance, the most obvious element hinting that the Cybercab is maybe not your average vehicle are its massive wheels. Upon closer inspection, you’ll find that it’s the wheel cap that’s making it look way bigger than it actually is. But once you’re this close, you’ll start to notice other things, like its lack of side mirrors. In their place are simply cameras that essentially perform the same function for the robot.

It’s also a surprisingly long car, even for an electric two-seater. Then, the trunk opens up, revealing the massive storage space that it has at the back. Not sure that’s particularly needed for the average cab ride, but it will probably be useful if you’re transporting a large item, or a lot of items.

A Look Too Clean

While it’s been a known fact since it was first revealed, the Cybercab is made to have at least Level 4 autonomy as a self-driving car, if not straight up Level 5. In other words, it was never meant to be driven by any of its occupants. As such, not only does it lack side mirrors, but it also does away with the rearview mirror, steering wheel, pedals, and even seat adjustment levers. All of that put together makes for a pretty surreal look at the nebulous future that self-driving cars have been promising for the longest time.

At the start of the preview session, Tesla Malaysia reps showed us the process of booking a Cybercab. Unsurprisingly, this involves downloading an app, but for what it’s worth, it shares the same app as the larger Robovan. From there, the experience is comparable to getting an e-hailing ride – the app gives you an ETA, you wait for it to arrive, the car recognises the user who booked it.

When the Cybercab opens its door for you, you’re essentially greeted by a pair of rear seats in a more conventional car, in that you don’t get to individually adjust each one backwards or forwards. In fact, the seats also have no buttons or levers. But since it’s a Tesla, you do all that with the only thing there that would remind you of a Tesla – the screen in the middle. You also get to control things like air conditioning and general climate settings. Any changes made here will be saved to your profile, so that the next time you enter a Cybercab, your settings will be applied for your ride.

That’s all well and good, but ultimately, with the Cybercab service not actually being available here, there’s no experiencing it. But there’s the next best thing, which is taking a look at the Cybercab itself if you can. Failing that, well, hopefully this article serves as a good enough alternative.

To reiterate, Tesla will be showcasing the Cybercab from 29 October to 1 November at the Mid Valley Megamall, with the next stop being the Sunway Square Mall between 3 and 9 November. The third one is in Pavilion Damansara Heights, on 10 and 11 November, and the last stop is at Gurney Plaza, Penang, between 13 and 22 November.