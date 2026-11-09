Whether for better or worse, or indeed both, the Cybertruck has been a pretty iconic vehicle made by electric car company Tesla. That said, the company will be winding down production of the iconic car around the middle of next year. This comes via CEO Elon Musk, who made the announcement on X. The reason for it is so that the company’s Gigafactory Texas can increase production of the Cybercab instead.

Later, in a reply, Musk stated that Tesla is still building the Cybertruck for another eight or nine months. After that, though, the company will have to “focus on scaling Cybercab”. From the time window provided, this is slated to happen between July and August of 2027, but no specific date was provided just yet. This second post closes with “there will never be another vehicle like it”, which, in truth, can apply equally to both the Cybertruck and Cybercab.

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Wes Morrill, the lead engineer for the Cybertruck, also chimed in, saying that the “Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab”. More importantly, responding to a reply, Morrill says that “Tesla will maintain spare parts and service will continue support”. It’s worth noting that the truck is only available in left-hand drive markets.

Focus Shift VS Low Sales

Musk frames the winding down of Cybertruck production as needing to scale the Cybercab instead. That may very well be true, but chances are the more likely explanation is that the former just isn’t selling as well as Tesla would have wanted. Electrek reports that the company does not report on sales on those two models specifically, and instead lumps them into the “Other Models” category, alongside the outgoing Models S and X, as well as the Semi. As a reminder, the Model S and Model X were discontinued to make way for the Optimus robots instead.

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Going back to the sales numbers of Tesla’s Other Models, the report noted that it hit a new low in Q3 2026. The exact number is 8,295, but with the Semi, Model S and Model X making up only a few hundred by the report’s estimate, the vast majority of that would have to be the Cybertruck. Even without extrapolating these numbers to prior quarters, it seems pretty clear that the entire Other Models category combined falls short of Tesla’s previously planned goal of shipping 250,000 Cybertrucks a year.

In more ways than one, then, the Cybertruck is truly being succeeded by the Cybercab. And for what that’s worth, you can still catch a glimpse of the robotaxi during the Malaysian leg of its Asia tour. Today is its last day being showcased at the Sunway Square Mall, after which it will be at Pavilion Damansara Heights from 10 to 11 November. Its last stop will be at Gurney Plaza, Penang, between 13 and 22 November.

(Source: Elon Musk / X [1], [2], Wes Morrill / X [1], [2], Electrek)