Heads up, fans of Elon Musk’s Tesla brand. The Tesla Cybercab is heading our way, and to commemorate its arrival, the vehicle will be going on tour. Specifically, the tour will be taking it to four malls in two states: Selangor and Penang.

The two-seat robotaxi will first be on display at the Mid Valley Megamall in KL from 29 October to 1 November. The vehicle will most likely be on display at the official Tesla showroom, located at the ground floor of the mall, just at the entrance of the Centre Court.

After that, the Cybercab will take itself to the Sunway Square Mall in Selangor between 3 November to 9 November. After that, it’ll return to KL, but will be parking itself at the Pavilion Damansara Heights mall, between 10 and 11 November. Finally, the robotaxi will be showcased at Gurney Plaza, Penang, between 13 and 22 November.

The Cybercab was first announced all the way back in 2024, and went into production at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas manufacturing plant located in Austin, Texas, this year. As stated, the vehicle is a two-seat EV, designed to be completely autonomous.

The Cybercab has no steering wheel, pedals, side mirrors, or rear window, using a camera-only autonomous driving system, rather than the lidar and radar combo that other robotaxis in the market use. Internally, the EV is powered by a 47.6kWh lithium-ion battery, with an estimated range of 472km on a single charge, and an output of 163kW, which translates to about 219HP. It also weighs a little over 1.4 tons.

Tesla Malaysia says that those who sign up for a walkthrough or complete a test drive with the Cybercab will receive a mystery gif, while stocks last. Unsurprisingly, spots are limited, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to move fast and sign up for the opportunity via the official website that we’ve provided in the source below.

(Source: Tesla, Tesla Malaysia Facebook)