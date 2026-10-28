Apple has had a busy few weeks, with the company holding back-to-back launch events to unveil a range of devices. With more products reportedly in the pipeline, a new leak has now surfaced, offering details about the company’s upcoming devices. Interestingly, rather than hearing more about the vanilla iPhone 18, we now have alleged specifications for its budget counterpart, the iPhone 18e.

The latest details come from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who shared alleged specifications for the upcoming device, including its chipset, display, and cameras. According to the tipster, the rumoured handset will feature a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display. However, it appears that Apple will stick with the same 60Hz refresh rate as its predecessor, with no upgrade to a higher refresh rate in sight.

Moving on to the cameras, Digital Chat Station claims that the budget smartphone will feature a single rear camera with a 48MP sensor, matching its predecessor in resolution. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will continue using the same 1/2.55-inch sensor. On the front, the iPhone 18e is tipped to receive a more substantial upgrade, with its selfie camera reportedly jumping from 12MP to 24MP. Notebookcheck speculates that the new camera could use the square sensor found in the iPhone 18 Pro models, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Lastly, the report claims that the iPhone 18e will be powered by Apple’s A20 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. Digital Chat Station did not mention the phone’s RAM configuration, although an earlier report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the device could come with 9GB of RAM, up from the iPhone 17e’s 8GB.

Beyond that, Digital Chat Station claims that the device will debut in 2027, with several reports pointing to a spring release window. That said, while the tipster has a consistent track record, we are unable to independently verify these claims. As such, it should go without saying that readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

(Source: Weibo, via Notebookcheck)