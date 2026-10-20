As previous leaks have predicted, October has shaped up to be a busy month for Apple, with the brand hosting its “Welcome Home” launch event for its smart home products last week. But the party is not over yet, as the American tech giant has announced another event, which is happening pretty soon.

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak took to X to share a short video teaser. The clip itself doesn’t show much, since it only features the iconic bitten fruit logo. Meanwhile, in the actual post, Joswiak claimed that he “can’t wait to pro and tell next week”. But the more important info comes from an invite sent to the media.

As per the invitation, the event will carry the “Pro and tell” tagline and take place in Los Angeles on 28 October 2026 at 10 AM PT. Taking the time difference into account, that would be the following day, 29 October 2026, at 1 AM for us. Like last week, this event will be an Apple Experience rather than a standard keynote.

Unsurprisingly, the company is not outright revealing the products that will debut at the event. That said, based on the “Pro” in the tagline and past rumours, we can expect the new MacBook Pro lineup to be the star of the show. These 14-inch and 16-inch models are said to feature OLED touchscreens, a Dynamic Island, as well as thinner and lighter builds. Internally, they will reportedly be equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

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Beyond the touchscreen MacBook Pro, the brand could announce a new iMac and entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. These models will apparently look just like their predecessors, with the upgrade coming in the form of the M6 chip.

Last but not least, the product lineup may include a revamped iPad mini, which could come with an OLED display. Other rumoured features include a reworked speaker system, the A20 pro chip, and a repositioned front-facing camera.

As always though, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt, given the fact that Apple has yet to confirm or deny these rumours. Either way, it won’t be long until the official reveal.

(Source: Greg Joswiak via X, 9to5Mac)