Earlier this year, AEON Bank announced Neko Sensei, its cat-themed AI personal financial coach. Now, the digital banking app is building on the experience with the launch of a new Financial Purr-Sona feature. If the name doesn’t already clue you in, the feature assigns a relevant persona to the user based on their financial habits.

As per the bank’s announcement, the feature covers four different personas, namely Tauke Tabung, Planner Pro Max, Boss Anti-Bazir, and Hutang Slayer. Of course, which persona gets matched to the user depends on the activity and data within the app, with Neko Sensei evaluating four core financial habits. These include saving, spending, planning, and settling financing or payments that are due.

AEON Bank also notes that this dynamic AI-powered personalisation may change as the user’s habits evolve. Customers can also get more accurate results with frequent use of the app and its features such as Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Debit Card-i for both online shopping and in-store purchase, DuitNow QR, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Zakat and Takaful, as well as JomPay and utility bill payments. Other than that, the “Level-up” feature allows users to gain free actionable insights and budgeting tips from Neko Sensei to build better financial habits.

To get started, the user can log in to the AEON Bank app and tap the “Neko Sensei” icon on the home screen. From there, they must complete a quiz to reveal their Financial Purr-Sona. Once revealed, they may share their result or access the “Level-up” feature if they so choose.

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In conjunction with the launch, the bank is offering a RM10 Boost Juice voucher for each user activating the Financial Purr-Sona feature. This offer is limited to one voucher per customer, and will run until 31 October 2026.

In addition to this, users will have the opportunity to earn Neko Paws by completing Neko Missions. From 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2027, each qualifying mission will award one Neko Paw to the user, and a maximum of two Neko Paws can be acquired each day. At 20 Neko Paws, the customer can redeem a RM10 FamilyMart voucher. Earned rewards can be accessed by tapping the “Rewards” icon on the home page and selecting “My Voucher”.

(Source: AEON Bank press release)