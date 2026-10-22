Earlier in the month, OPPO mentioned that it will be launching not only the Find X10 series, but also the Pad Mini tablet. As promised, the launch for the devices happened earlier today, and with the official launch, we now know their official local prices, as well as their memory and storage configurations. For now, we will be focusing on the phones.

Neither has seen major changes since their debut in their own home market. Both feature a 1.5K LTPO screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, but on the base model OPPO Find X10, this measures in at 6.59 inches, while on the Pro Max, it’s 6.78 inches. Similarly, their chipsets are the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M and 9600 Pro respectively. They also share an 8,000 mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Being the key selling point of these phones, it makes sense that the cameras remain consistent from its initial Chinese launch to the current one for the local market. The Pro Max model features three 200MP cameras, with the f/1.5 main unit, a 124-degree f/2.2 wide angle shooter, and a 3x periscope zoom f/2.1 snapper to round out the combo. The base model, on the other hand, has a 200MP f/1.6 main + 200MP 2.8x periscope zoom + 50MP 120-degree wide angle combo.

On the software side of things, both the base OPPO Find X10 and its Pro Max variant run the ColorOS 17 overlay over Android 17. Wrapping things up is the trifecta of IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The OPPO Find X10 comes in either 12GB + 256GB or 12GB + 512GB configurations. For colour options, the former has Glacier Blue and Mist Grey, while the latter gets Glow Coral as an additional option. This is noted to have a starting price of RM4,999, which we’ll get back to in a bit.

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The Pro Max variant comes in only one configuration, which is 16GB and 512GB, with Luna White and Titanium Grey colour options. This one costs RM6,999 instead. If you want the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, this one costs RM1,299.

As mentioned before, pre-orders will be running until 29 October, with OPPO confirming that on-shelf availability starting the day after. Place yours for the base model, and you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model. This is noted to be worth RM600, which may indicate that the 512GB model would normally be priced at RM5,599. The Pro Max model, on the other hand, will net you a Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer worth RM1,249.