Recently, OPPO confirmed that it will be bringing the newly launched Find X10 series to Malaysia soon. Now, it turns out that the flagship phones won’t be debuting on their own as they will be accompanied by the brand’s latest premium tablet, the Pad Mini.

The device is already listed on the company’s online store, albeit with placeholder pricing and no specifications included. According to the listing, the compact tablet will be available from 22 October 2026, which is the same day the Find X10 lineup will be launching. Other than that, we know that it will be available in a purple finish, though it’s unclear whether this will be the only colour option.

Although the Chinese phone maker has yet to disclose all the details on the Pad Mini, its entry on the SIRIM database offers another tidbit. Based on the listing, the version heading our way is the Matte Display Edition.

It is also worth noting that the tablet has already launched on its home turf. So, one can expect our version of the tablet to have some similarities with the model released in China. For reference, that tablet features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2,520 x 1,680 pixel resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, as well as a 60-144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. In China, the tablet is offered in three storage configurations: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. At the moment, it’s uncertain whether all options will be available here. Meanwhile, the already launched model packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. On the imaging end, it comes with a 13MP camera on the rear and an 8MP sensor on the front.

Related Article OPPO Find X10 Series To Launch Locally On 22 October

Of course, some of these details may change once the Pad Mini makes its local debut. Fortunately, it’s not too long of a wait, as the launch is in just a couple of weeks from now.

(Source: OPPO)