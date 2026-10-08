Two weeks ago, OPPO unveiled the Find X10 series in its home market of China, with the line consisting of three models. More recently, the company has announced when it will be launching the series for the local market. That’s slated to happen closer to the end of the month, and as you’d expect, that’s when the company will reveal the price points of each model.

For now, OPPO has made explicit mention of the base model Find X10 and the X10 Pro Max. The brand also shared a number of details about the two models, which are consistent with their home market models. This means having a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M and 9600 Pro respectively for their chipsets, and sharing an 8,000 mAh battery. They will both also use ColorOS 17 overlaying Android 17.

The rest of the spec sheets, the brand says it will reveal when the phones launch. Based on its Chinese launch, the OPPO Find X10 will have a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Pro Max model upsizes the screen to a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, with a familiar 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as 2,000 nits of peak brightness, while sharing the same top-end memory and storage. And while the Pro Max model sports three 200MP cameras, the base model has a 50MP snapper as its third instead.

For now, OPPO has pegged the launch of the Find X10 series for 22 October. Pre-orders are running from today until 29 October, which may be an indication of its on-shelf availability date. The brand is also offering “exclusive launch rewards worth up to RM4,771”, though these are simply marked as “Exclusive Mystery Surprise” sets for now.