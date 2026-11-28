Grab Malaysia is working with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to seek approval for the permanent adoption of its Grab Service Fee (GSF). According to company executive director Rashid Shukor, the move follows a trial which it said saw participating driver-partners earn more than 5% extra.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Petaling Jaya yesterday, Rashid said the company has seen consistently positive results since introducing the concept in August 2024. He also highlighted fewer ride cancellations and improvements to the passenger experience as some of the benefits of the revised payment structure.

GSF is currently offered on an opt-in basis. More than 170,000 Grab Malaysia driver-partners have reportedly experienced higher earnings after switching to the arrangement, which takes pickup distance and time into account from the moment a booking is accepted.

How GSF Works

Unlike the previous flat 30% commission, GSF is calculated individually for each trip based on how far and how long a driver travels to pick up a passenger. Drivers who are closer to the pickup point pay a higher fee, while those travelling farther pay less. In cases involving particularly long pickups, the fee can even turn negative, allowing drivers to earn more than the passenger’s fare.

Passenger fares remain unchanged, with higher fees from shorter pickups helping offset the additional payouts for longer ones. Grab also provides two ways for drivers to track the fee: Gross GSF, which shows the amount charged for each trip excluding incentives, and Net GSF, which gives a weekly overview from Monday to Sunday after factoring in incentives and bonuses.

Grab Is Also Exploring Autonomous Rides For Malaysia

Separately, Rashid revealed that Grab is also exploring the possibility of introducing autonomous vehicle services locally, although the initiative remains at a very early planning stage. He said the company is looking to learn from developments in Singapore, where its Autonomously Intelligent Ride service has already begun operating.

To recap, Grab launched public operations for Autonomously Intelligent Ride (aka Ai.R) in Singapore’s Punggol area on 1 April 2026, following earlier trials. The service initially focused on fixed-route shuttles before Grab announced plans to expand it to on-demand rides, allowing passengers to travel directly to their destinations.

(Source: The Star / Grab Malaysia)