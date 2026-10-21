When the Xiaomi 18 Pro series launched in China last month, the company confirmed that the smartphones will be heading to the global market this year. Although the brand has yet to disclose details on an international or Malaysian launch, the Pro Max model has appeared on the SIRIM database, suggesting that the local debut is right around the corner.

At the moment, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is listed all by its lonesome, so it’s uncertain whether the phone maker is only planning to bring this variant to our shores, or if its sibling has not been added to the database yet. Either way, the entry confirms the 2611FPNFAG model number, but doesn’t offer any other details.

Battery Downgrades

Recent leaks have offered some information on this global model, and it may disappoint prospective buyers. Based on this leak, both the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and its smaller counterpart will see a downgrade in terms of battery capacity. According to YTECHB, the EU’s European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) labels for the devices show that the Pro Max model will feature a 7,050mAh battery with 100W charging. For reference, the version launched in China is equipped with an 8,500mAh cell.

Meanwhile, the global Pro model will apparently come with a 6,000mAh battery, cut down from the 7,000mAh capacity in China. Furthermore, the charging speed will reportedly be reduced to 90W from 100W.

Possible Pricing

Of course, this shouldn’t really come as a surprise, since the phone maker has reduced the battery capacity for the global variants before. However, there is one more tidbit that could further dampen the excitement. The leak also revealed the lineup’s Europe pricing, and should the numbers prove accurate, then the devices will cost a pretty penny. The 512GB Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will supposedly retail for EUR1,849 (~RM8,742), which would make it pricier than the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. At launch, that handset debuted with a EUR1,499 (~RM6,868) price tag in Europe. In Malaysia, it has a starting price of RM5,499.

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As for the regular Pro, the outlet listed two figures: EUR1,449 (~RM6,639) for the 256GB variant, and EUR1,649 (~RM7,555) for the 512GB version. This would make the phone just a touch cheaper than the previous generation’s Ultra model.

It should be noted that past rumours have pointed to the Xiaomi 18 Ultra’s cancellation. Apparently the premium flagship is too expensive to release, which makes sense given the rising costs of components.

That said, one should keep in mind that these are still leaks at the end of the day, and are by no means official information. So, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt.

(Source: YTECHB)