Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone lineups typically include a base model and an Ultra variant, plus a couple of China-exclusive Pro variants. However, the upcoming generation may break this pattern. Apparently, there won’t be a Xiaomi 18 Ultra.

According to a recent X post by tipster Kartikey Singh, the brand is choosing to end the device’s development. While this post does not offer any explanation for this move, past reports have suggested that the ongoing memory crisis may have something to do with it.

By now, the effects of the memory shortage have become more than just apparent. Surging component costs have forced companies to raise the prices of their products. Aside from that, some brands have chosen to outright cancel some devices. Last month, CMF announced that it won’t be launching a new smartphone this year, claiming that it could not offer one at a reasonable price.

So, it’s quite possible that the Xiaomi 18 Ultra would have been too expensive to release. Based on previous rumours, the phone maker had been planning several major imaging-focused upgrades for the device. Among the supposed features are a 200MP 1/1.28-inch telephoto camera with LOFIC technology, continuous optical zoom, and ultra-close macro capabilities.

With the Ultra model reportedly out of the picture, Xiaomi may focus its attention on the Pro and Pro Max versions instead. The latter has been rumoured to get a significant price increase, which could put it in the same price range as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Meanwhile, a past leak claimed that the regular Pro model might make its way to the global market.

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That said, the brand isn’t doing away with the Ultra model entirely. Apparently, the Xiaomi 19 Ultra will be launching by the end of 2027.

Of course, it does go without saying that this information should be taken with a grain of salt. So far, Xiaomi has yet to confirm or deny the leaks.

(Source: Kartikey Singh via Notebookcheck, XimiTime)