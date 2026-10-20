Oderço, a Brazilian hardware distributor, recently became the victim of theft, reporting that two pallets filled with RTX 5090 GPUs had gone missing at the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. The company estimates the loss of its shipment to be approximately US$470,000 (~RM1.91 million).

Oderço did not provide the exact number of cards stolen, but based on a rough calculation, that’s about 70 Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 GPUs that were stolen. The company’s president announced the incident earlier last week, while also stating that this is the first time that his company has ever experienced such an incident in its 38 years of operation.

An Inside Job, Likely

The heist does raise questions about airport and storage security in Brazil. Oderço himself has said that he has made requests about the missing RTX 5090 shipment repeatedly, only for them to fall on deaf ears. It also doesn’t help that the lack of security cameras documenting the shipment made the crime all the more suspect. So, almost a week after the relevant powers failed to provide answers, Oderço decided to go public with his information.

“Two pallets don’t just disappear on their own inside an international airport,” he stated in the video.

Worth Their Weight In Gold

At launch, the RTX 5090 had an MSRP of US$1,999 (~RM8,164). Today, thanks to the ongoing memory shortage and crisis (aka RAM-ageddon), thanks in no small part to AI, that’s the average price of an RTX 5080, and you’d be lucky if you could find an RTX 5090 for less than the current average price of RM28,000. To that end, you don’t need a wild and vivid imagination to paint a picture here.

It perhaps adds fuel to the fire that there was a rumour that NVIDIA was planning to put the production of its flagship Blackwell consumer GPU on an indefinite hold, in favour of its RTX Pro Series, but that was recently quashed by the brand itself.

(Source: Instagram, Videocardz)