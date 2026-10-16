Though vivo has launched a wide range of products throughout the year, it has been a while since we last heard anything about a new tablet from the company. This is perhaps unsurprising, as vivo’s tablets have so far been largely confined to the Chinese market. However, that may soon change, as a device bearing the vivo Pad FE moniker has surfaced on several regulatory databases, including Malaysia’s SIRIM. These listings could hint at the company’s plans to bring its tablets to more international markets.

As reported by The Tech Outlook, a device bearing the model number “VP2601” and equipment registration number “ER66361/26” was spotted on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database. The listing identifies the device as the Pad FE and confirms that it is a Wi-Fi-only tablet.

It is worth noting that the same model number had previously appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. The tablet has since surfaced in a TÜV Rheinland Japan certification, which lists a 15W (5V/3A) power input rating. However, beyond these details, little is known about the device’s specifications.

As mentioned earlier, we also spotted the vivo Pad FE in SIRIM’s database. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any additional hardware details, with the only notable information being that its certification was issued on 15 October 2026.

Possible Rebrand Of The vivo Pad SE: What We Can Expect

The Tech Outlook suggested that the vivo Pad FE could be an international version of the vivo Pad SE, a tablet that debuted in China in April 2025. However, this remains speculation, and there is no confirmation that the two devices will share the same hardware.

For context, the vivo Pad SE features a 12.3-inch LCD with a 2,464 x 1,600-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet also houses an 8,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Expected Launch

As you might expect, it is still too early to tell when the tablet will launch internationally, let alone in Malaysia. However, with the device now appearing in multiple regulatory databases, vivo could be gearing up to announce it in the near future.

With that said, we would advise taking these details with a grain of salt. While the device has appeared in various international databases, there are still plenty of things we don’t know about it. As such, it is best to wait for official confirmation from the company.

(Source: The Tech Outlook, GSMArena [vivo Pad SE spec sheet], SIRIM)