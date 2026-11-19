With smartphones becoming more capable than ever, they have become more and more convincing as alternatives to the flagship models that cost more than just top dollar these days. This is especially true if you want a phone with colour and design choices that are more than just business professional. And if you want a phone with a design that truly stands out, well, the vivo V80 is for you.

With its highlight signature colour, Starwish Purple, it not only stands out amongst its peers in the mid-range market with its non-standard (read: not black, white or grey) colourway, it also comes with a non-static design element that shifts and shimmers when light shines on it. Just as you have an expansive wardrobe to fit your mood, the vivo V80 changes its look to fit the light that lands on it.

Stairway Into Space

The key to what makes the vivo V80 special in its Starwish Purple guise is what the company calls the 3D Stellar Design. This is made using laser holographic lithography to embed what looks like a flowing river of stars into the one-piece, cold-carved glass at the back of the phone. As a result of this alone, it stands out from not only itself in other colour options, but also other phones out there with its unique visual element.

As mentioned earlier, this unique stairway into space design element is not a static one. In fact, it has as many different looks as there are possible angles that light can shine on its back panel. If you are in an environment with a persistent but constantly shifting light source, then it gets even better, as you can see the gradual shift for yourself.

Of course, the good qualities of the back panel on the vivo V80 do not stop at the visuals. The aforementioned cold-carved glass also comes with a refined texture that’s silky smooth to the touch and comfortable to hold while also being resistant to dust buildup. This means spending more time making use of it, or indeed showing it off, than cleaning it to maintain its good qualities.

ZEISS Optics Make Another Return

As a brand, vivo has a pretty long working relationship with German optics company ZEISS. As such, you see ZEISS optics in just about every phone made by the Chinese phone maker. This is not limited to only the flagships, as the mid-range V series has also featured cameras that meet the optics company’s standards. The V80 is no different, sporting three 50MP cameras in total.

Two of these sit at the back on the camera island, where you can see the 3D Stellar Design flowing into – or indeed out of, depending on which you prefer. Both make use of Sony sensors underneath the ZEISS-approved lenses. One is the IMX882 sensor for the telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom, with the other being the LYTIA 700V for the main camera. Accompanying these is the 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera with a 90-degree field of view, also with ZEISS-grade glass on top. Finally, in front, the vivo V80 features a 50MP camera with a 92-degree field of view.

Take Center Stage

Camera hardware aside, the vivo V80 offers several ZEISS portrait focal lengths for different shooting scenarios. The 23mm and 35mm options are suited for capturing people against scenic backdrops, while 85mm provides a tighter composition.

The highlight, however, is the ZEISS 100mm Center-Stage Portrait feature, which keeps subjects in focus while framing out surrounding distractions. This makes it particularly useful at concerts, where you can capture a performer’s expressions and stage presence without including too much of the surrounding crowd.

The feature also incorporates ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh and a low-saturation platinum tone for a softer photographic effect. For best results, use it when you want to isolate a subject against a busy background, allowing their expressions and details to take centre stage.

Your Pets On Your Lock Screen

The vivo V80 runs OriginOS 7 out of the box, and one of the new features to the brand’s Android overlay is what it calls the Pet Pals theme. The idea is simple – upload a photo of your pet, and let generative AI bring it to life. You get to choose between up to 12 animations that are triggered by certain actions and gestures, which include locking and unlocking your phone, tapping the screen, and shaking the phone. There are also animations for when the phone is charging, low on battery, and playing music.

Form, But Also Function

Today, it’s not enough to have a phone that only looks good or takes good photos; being able to do both is the new minimum, especially in the competitive mid-range market. With the vivo V80, and especially in its Starwish Purple colourway, you get exactly that – a phone that not only looks good, but also a variety of good depending on the lighting, while also being no slouch in the photography department.

Of course, a phone’s performance is not just limited to its photography capabilities. But as mentioned a couple of times before, the vivo V80 is a mid-range device, so it’s no slouch itself. The rest of the phone consists of a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate with a fingerprint sensor underneath, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB of memory, and up to 512GB of storage space. Powering the phone is a 7,200 mAh BlueVolt Battery that supports 90W FlashCharge.

If all this sounds just right for you, head on over to the official vivo website, or its official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop to pre-order the all-new vivo V80 and get yourself the phone that represents both form and function.

This article is brought to you by vivo.