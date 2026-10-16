As we’ve perhaps established by this point, almost every marquee title to land on Sony’s PlayStation is set to receive a unique special edition hardware, and Gran Turismo is next in line to receive such a treatment. Earlier today, the gaming giant officially debuted the Gran Turismo Limited Edition DualSense controller as a means of celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2027.

On the surface, the controller still retains that familiar front white outer shell and a black bottom plate that is the standard by this point. However, like many custom hardware before it, the Gran Turismo Limited Edition DualSense has several design features to distinguish it from other controllers and make it more like a racing car you’d find in the game.

For starters, the front is home to several objects of interest that appear like decals on a car. On the left side of the controller we have the iconic Gran Turismo wordmark that is sitting squarely above a large number “30”, which is perhaps in reference to the franchise pearl anniversary. Just underneath that is a logo that reads “WORLDWIDE 100 MILLION 2025”. On the other hand is the game’s famous “the drive of your life” slogan and just above that is the Gran Turismo emblem.

The touchpad, meanwhile, features a twin racing strip that perhaps needs no further elaboration. Just to the upper right of that is the letter “E” within a circle and a blue triangle with a red lightning bolt in it. Those two symbols are the universal motorsport safety decal, which marks the location of the emergency fire extinguisher, and the electrical master switch, respectively. The grey oblongs located on the bottom left and right of the controller are perhaps meant to represent the hood pins to help secure the car’s hood.

Moving past that, we now have the black plate. And based on the image provided, it looks like it’s made with carbon fibre, or at least textured to appear like one. Flipping the controller over, we can see that the peripheral actually has a black outer shell to perhaps add more variety to its design. At the centre of this rear shell is the Gran Turismo logo with the words “30TH ANNIVERSARY” written underneath it.

According to the official blog post, the Gran Turismo Limited Edition DualSense Pre-orders will open on 22 October at participating retailers, ahead of its global launch on 10 December. At the time of writing, PlayStation has yet to announce Malaysian pricing. In the US, the controller will retail for US$84.99 (approximately RM347).

(Source: PlayStation, Gran Turismo)