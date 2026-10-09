CelcomDigi has announced that it’s refreshed its roaming pass offerings to make “overseas connectivity more affordable and accessible”. These new options start from as low as RM10, and are available to all subscribers to the telco, “with no minimum prepaid or postpaid plan commitment”. These new roaming passes are also available across “up to 95 destinations worldwide” through leading partner networks. They come with 30 minutes of free calls to Malaysia as well as within the destination country, and you can pre-book them up to 14 days in advance.

But arguably the best thing about these passes is their sheer simplicity. CelcomDigi has split them into three destination zones – Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand (SIT), Asia Zone, and Worldwide. The added benefit, to those who can afford to do so, is that these passes are also multi-destination passes, making them valid within their own destination categories. For instance, if you planned for a trip to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea within a single trip, all you need is a single roaming pass rather than three separate ones.

That being said, there is an obvious difference between the passes made available to prepaid and postpaid customers. According to CelcomDigi’s own website, the aforementioned starting price of RM10 is only really available to prepaid users, being the three-day SIT pass with 1GB of mobile data allowance. On that note, all of the prepaid roaming passes come with set data limits, though as you’d expect, the longer your travel duration – and the higher the price of the pass – the more mobile data you’ll be afforded.

Postpaid customers, on the other hand, start with a three-day SIT pass for RM30. Notably, CelcomDigi is offering unlimited mobile data to all of the new roaming passes for postpaid subscribers. There’s also the weird discrepancy in available durations between the roaming passes for prepaid and postpaid customers. Alternatively, postpaid users can just opt for a monthly roaming pass for the same destination zone. Counterintuitively, though, these do come with data limits, and there’s no Asia pass here. Then there’s the additional 50% savings on selected passes for those on postpaid 5G 120 or above.

Either way, CelcomDigi customers can subscribe to these roaming passes via the CelcomDigi app > Roaming or by dialling *800# while overseas. With pre-booking available though, there’s no real reason to need the latter unless you forgot to set it up beforehand.